Three City Boys Held For attack on Cop In Bemina Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: Eight days after attack on a policeman at Bemina, police arrested three persons have been arrested by police in connection with the case, police said on Sunday.

On December 9, unknown militants fired upon police personnel Mohd Hafiz Chak (Senior Constable) son of Ghulam Hassan Chak of Lontha Karnah near Hamdania Colony Bemina (MathaiBund). Chak was rushed to JVC hospital and latter shifted to 92base hospital where he is under treatment.

Subsequently, a police officer told GNS that a case FIR No. 112/20/23 under section 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act and 16,18, 38 UAP besides 120 P IPC was registered in Police station Bemina.

“During the course of investigation, based inputs subsequently corroborated

by technical evidences, a few suspects were zeroed in”, the police officer said, adding, ” upon their

sustained questioning they confessed to their involvement in the attack,”.

The police officer identified the accused as Imtiyaz Ahmad Khanday S/o Tariq Ahmad Khanday R/o Hamdaniya Colony Sector-A andDanish Ahmad Mala S/o Gh Mohd Malla resident of Colony Sector-

A and Mehnan Khan @Mehran S/o Mehraj Din Khan R/o Khawajapora

Saidapora Rainawari Srinagar.

All three of them have been arrested in the instant case, the officer said.

“Weapon of offence and huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered on their specific disclosures which include 2 Canik TP09 Pistol of Turkish make, 4

magazine, 65 bullet round of 9mm”,.

The officer further said that the trio further disclosed that they were in touch with one PAK based handler @ Hamza Burhan who along with them hatched a conspiracy to target a

police personnel in Srinagar city in furtherance of which Danish along with Imtiyaz

identified a target and executed their plan on 9th December 2023. Further arms and ammunition were illegally trafficked from across for this attack, he said.(GNS)

