Rajasthan government will work hard to live up to people’s trust and hope: PM Modi

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the new chief minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, is a dedicated BJP worker who made commendable efforts to strengthen the party, and wished him the very best in fulfilling people’s aspirations.

A surprise choice for the top post, Sharma was sworn in earlier in the day at a ceremony in Jaipur, which was attended by Modi and other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It was also the birthday of the first-time MLA.

The BJP government in Rajasthan will work hard to live up to the trust and hope of the people of the state, Modi said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print