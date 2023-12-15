Rajasthan government will work hard to live up to people’s trust and hope: PM Modi

New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the new chief minister of Rajasthan, Bhajan Lal Sharma, is a dedicated BJP worker who made commendable efforts to strengthen the party, and wished him the very best in fulfilling people’s aspirations.
A surprise choice for the top post, Sharma was sworn in earlier in the day at a ceremony in Jaipur, which was attended by Modi and other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It was also the birthday of the first-time MLA.
The BJP government in Rajasthan will work hard to live up to the trust and hope of the people of the state, Modi said.