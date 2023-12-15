Parliament security breach: Police file terrorism charges against 4; 8 security personnel suspended

New Delhi:Police have filed terrorism charges under the stringent UAPA against four people arrested after two of them jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and set off smoke canisters in a major security breach inside Parliament that also led to the suspension of eight Delhi Police personnel. The key conspirator was arrested on Thursday.

As more details emerged on what Delhi police said was a “well-planned attack on Parliament” a day earlier, police sources said Lalit Mohan Jha came to Kartavya Path Police station on Thursday evening where he was arrested and handed over to the Special Cell.

Police on Wednesday said that six people were involved in the sensational incident that coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on Parliament that left nine people dead. Vishal Sharma alias Vickey, in whose house the accused stayed in Gurugram before reaching Parliament, is still under detention.

