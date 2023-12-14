Kashmir Under Deep Freeze, Srinagar Records Minus 5.3 Deg Cel

Dry, Cold Weather Most Likely To Continue Till December 22 : MeT

Srinagar: Srinagar experienced the coldest night of the season as Kashmir continued to reel under cold wave-like conditions with the mercury staying several degrees below the freezing point across the valley last night, officials said on Wednesday.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius — down from the previous night’s minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, officials said.

They said last night was the coldest night of the season so far in Srinagar — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir — lower than the previous low of minus 4.8 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday night.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 2.1 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 3.7 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological office said the weather would remain mainly dry till December 15 but mild precipitation is expected over the weekend.

From 13-15th December, he said, weather is going to be mainly dry ; from 16-17th December: Generally cloudy with possibility of light snow over higher reaches; 18-22nd December: Mainly dry weather. “Overall, Dry and cold weather most likely to continue till 22nd December over most places of J&K.”

