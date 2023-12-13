India rejects OIC’s comments on SC verdict on J-K

New Delhi: India on Wednesday strongly rejected the comments by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressing concern over the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the 2019 revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the OIC’s action at the behest of a “serial violater of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross border terrorism” makes its action even more questionable.

Though Bagchi did not name any country, it was clear that the reference was towards Pakistan.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print