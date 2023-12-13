Ex-premier Imran Khan, his aide Qureshi indicted in cipher case

Islamabad: A special court in Pakistan on Wednesday once again indicted former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case for allegedly leaking state secrets and violating the laws of the country.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqernain conducted the proceedings of the case in the high security Adiala Jail Rawalpindi where the two top leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been incarcerated in the case.

The judge read out the charges against the two leaders, who were present inside the courtroom, but both of them pleaded not guilty.

