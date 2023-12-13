Article 370 verdict to further strengthen nation’s integrity: LG

Says Strike Calendars, Stone-Pelting History Now

Jammu : The Supreme Court upholding the abrogation of Article 370 would boost the efforts of the centre and Union Territory administration to take Jammu and Kashmir to new heights of development and provide justice to the deprived sections, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

He said the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of a ‘New J&K’ on August 5, 2019, and the SC judgment has brought a new hope among the people and will further strengthen the roots of unity and integrity of the nation.

“The Supreme Court has given its verdict (on Article 370) yesterday and made it clear that the resolution passed by the parliament (in August 2019) for the benefit of the people of J&K was completely constitutional. I welcome the judgment which is bound to further strengthen the roots of unity and integrity of the nation,” Sinha said, addressing a function organised to pay tributes to Zorawar Singh, a military General of Dogra Rajput ruler Gulab Singh who achieved martyrdom on this day in 1842.

The SC decision will ensure social justice and constitutional rights to the deprived sections and boost the efforts of the government to achieve its goal of a ‘new J&K’ and take it to new heights of development, he said.

Sinha said the decision will create a new enthusiasm among the people and further the efforts of economic and social development of Jammu and Kashmir as envisioned by the prime minister who released the people from the clutches that was Article 370.

“After the abrogation of Article 370 by the centre in 2019, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a positive change Now strike calendars are not issued by our neighbouring country and stone-pelting has become a history,” he said.

The LG said people are enjoying the fruits of normalcy with the return of nightlife and cinemas in the valley where new dreams and new lifestyles have taken birth.

“Jammu and Kashmir is now known as a tourism hotspot rather than being infamous for terrorism. Last year a record number of 1.88 crore tourists visited the region and by November this year, the footfall had already crossed the two crore mark,” Sinha said.

