Resounding declaration of hope: PM Modi hails SC verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi: Hailing the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution as “historic”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that it is not just a legal judgment, but a “beacon of hope” and a testament to the collective resolve to build a stronger and more united India.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed a special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct the election to the Union Territory’s Assembly by September 30 next year.

The apex court also directed that statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.

