From now, police to ensure strict compliance of SoPs to avoid Eidgah, Sgr like attacks: ADGP Law& Order Vijay Kumar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Friday said all the officers and other ranks have been directed to follow Standard Operating Procedure (SoPs) in spirit while on leave or on duty to avoid incidents like the one in which a police inspector was attacked on October 29 at Eidgah, Srinagar.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the wreath laying ceremony slain police inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani, who was injured in a terrorist attack while playing cricket at Eidgah on October 29, and succumbed yesterday at AIIMS, at DPL Srinagar, ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar said and the officers and other ranks have been directed to follow the SoPs in spirit.

“Fresh directions passed to one and all to follow SoPs while on leave or while performing the duties to avoid becoming soft targets,” Kumar said, . Inspector Wani succumbed at AIIMS yesterday after battling for life for 39 days. A bullet had stuck his head. Wani’s body was brought to Srinagar from AIIMS this morning.

ADGP Kumar while replying to a query admitted that police had inputs about possible attack by the terrorists on October 29. “Yes, we had inputs about a possible attack by terrorists. But mistakes happen at some times and in this case also, a mistake happened and we lost an officer,” he said, adding that a “fool-proof mechanism has been put in place to avoid Eidgah like incidents.”

Asked about the attackers involved in Wani’s killing, he said: “Those involved will be eliminated or arrested soon. It is not advisable to reveal anything about the ongoing investigations.” Meanwhile, senior officers from the administration and police attended the wreath laying ceremony of slain inspector Masroor Ahmed Wani at DPL amid moist eyes. Floral tributes were paid to the fallen cop—(KNO)

