NIA attaches 3 residential houses in separate places in South Kashmir

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday attached three residential houses in Pulwama and Kulgam under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

As learnt, the sleuths of the Investigation Agency attached a double-storied residential house and one single-storey residential house under survey Nos 722,723 & 724 at the village Chursoo, Awantipora, District Pulwama.

The residential houses are owned jointly by Khursheed Ahmed Bhat @Khursheed Alam Bhat @ Surya, son of Ghulam Mohd Bhat, resident of Bhatpora, Chursoo, Awantipora District Pulwama and his five brothers.

The residential houses have been attached under the provisions of UA(P)A by the order of Hon’ble NA Special Court Jammu dated 30.09.2023.

The Investigation Agency attached a single-storeyed residential house on land measuring 13 Marlas under survey No. 1603/717 at village Khudwani, Tehsil Qaimoh, District Kulgam.

The particular house belongs to Fayaz Ahmed Itoo @ Fayaz Khar, son of Abdul Rehman Ittoo, resident of village Khudwani, Quimoh, PS & District Kulgam.

The residential house too has been attached under the provisions of UA(P)A by the order of NIA Special Court Jammu dated 30.09.2023. (GNS)

