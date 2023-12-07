CS for ‘comprehensive strategy’ to minimize road fatalities

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today while discussing the traffic scenario and its effective management in the UT with the concerned authorities made out that it should be the duty of every traffic cop to man the road for better traffic management in the UT.

The Chief Secretary further maintained that the city roads and those going to popular tourist destinations needs to be given more focus as most of the traffic movement happens on these roads. He called for analyzing the traffic data and divert sufficient manpower to the areas that are more congested and prone to choking of traffic.

Regarding the traffic management in the twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu, the Chief Secretary stressed on having a very strict enforcement against wrong and road side parking. He asked for efficient utilization of IT tools for reducing this menace besides identifying the repeated offenders.

He advised for framing a comprehensive strategy for at least reducing the road fatalities by half in next year and working for bringing them down with each passing year. He emphasised on taking inputs from all the concerned including the Transport, Police and Traffic departments to ensure that the traffic regulations are religiously observed by the citizens here.

Dulloo expressed that there should be certain penalties imposed on every offence which should eventually lead to cancelation of driving license of repeated offenders. He asked for fixing timelines for employing the renewed mechanism for automatic challaning of drivers breaking traffic rules in addition to bringing out plan for having disciplined driving on our roads by resorting to multifaceted strategy from issuance of driving licenses to use of IT tools for identifying and booking traffic violators.

During this interaction the Chief Secretary was apprised that this year the UT has realized an amount of Rs 17 Cr from the violators till November. It was further given out that till the end of the ensuing financial year a robust city surveillance system besides the Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) would be fully functional across the cities of J&K which is going to have significant impact on the smooth plying of traffic on roads.

It was further given out that besides making the testing and trails for securing of driving licenses more meaningful and transparent the Department together with Traffic Police is going to have a more result-oriented plan of action to bring respite to commuters besides reducing the occurrence of mishaps on the roads for saving the precious lives of the people here in J&K.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print