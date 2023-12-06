Residential land of militant associate attached in Bandipora village: Police

Srinagar: Residential property of a terror associate in Ashtengoo area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district was attached under UAPA, police said on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Bandipora police informed that the property belonged to Irfan Ahmad Bhat, a terror associate linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Police said that the land had been identified as proceeds of terrorism and was attached under the UAPA.

“Bandipora Police has attached 14 Marla of residential land at Ashtengoo Bandipora in case FIR No.43/2022. The land had been identified as proceeds of terrorism and was attached under the UAPA. The land belongs to the family of a terror associate of LeT, Irfan Ahmad Bhat. His brother had also exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2000,” it said—(KNO)

