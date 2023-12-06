Hoax bomb call triggers search at Jammu school, case filed

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday said that it acted swiftly to a bomb threat call made to a private school in Jammu, however, it later turned out to be a hoax call.

In a post on X, Jammu police,said that it conducted extensive search and sanitised the area, however, the threat turned out to be hoax.

Police said that FIR has been filed in the regards and investigation has been taken up.

“Jammu Police acted swiftly on bomb threat by an unknown caller to one private school. Police conducted extensive search and sanitised area. The threat turned out to be hoax and FIR has been registered,” police said—(KNO)

