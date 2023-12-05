Freezing Temp Grips Kashmir; Srinagar Shivers At Minus 1.4°C, Pahalgam Coldest At Minus 4.3°C

Srinagar: Mercury continued to witness downward trend in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and settled below freezing point in the Valley barring Kokernag.

A meteorological temperature department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against 0.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 1.6°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 0.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.3°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.0 °C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 0.2°C against 0.8°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal for the place by 0.8°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against minus 2.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 2.3°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night and the latest temperature was 1.0°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 9.9°C against 11.0°C on previous night, and it was above normal by 0.1°C for the winter capital of J&K, he said.

Till December 7, he said, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy. From December 8-10, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected. (GNS)

