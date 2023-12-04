IGP chairs ‘comprehensive’ security review meetings in Kupwara

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdi on Sunday reviewed the overall security situation in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

According to a police spokesperson, an anti-terrorist grid with heightened intelligence efforts, the war against drugs, and other related issues were discussed during the meetings.

“The IGP chaired review meetings regarding the security scenario, anti-terrorist operations, recent trend of infiltration, law and order, and other issues related to day-to-day policing in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and Handwara,” the spokesman said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Baramulla, Vivek Gupta was also present in the meetings, the spokesperson said.

The participating officers provided comprehensive briefings, offering invaluable insights into the prevailing security scenario, the existing security grid, and operational strategies employed to counter the challenges posed by recent trends of infiltration, he said.

“They presented an overview of the proactive steps initiated in their respective districts to address challenges and threats faced by inimical elements at the ground level,” the spokesperson said.

The IGP directed the officers to work without any prejudice, take stern action against those violating the law, and ensure that law enforcement agencies are well prepared to respond quickly and effectively to any security untoward incidents.

He stressed upon the officers to increase focus on human intelligence along with technical inputs and to intensify anti-terrorist operations to flush out the inimical elements.

He also exhorted upon them to take stringent action against any person or organisation supporting anti-national activities.

In addition to anti-terrorist operations, the spokesperson said the meetings addressed broader concerns related to the overall security scenario.

“Discussions encompassed measures to counteract infiltration, and ensure law and order in the district, wherein IGP Kashmir underscored the importance of a nuanced understanding of this evolving challenge,” the spokesperson said, adding that Birdi emphasised the need for swift and decisive actions to counter the infiltration menace.

The IGP also analysed the crime situation, including action taken against burglars, drug peddlers, bootleggers, and gamblers.

Special emphasis was laid on the detection of crime against women and it was underlined that surveillance of such elements would put a check on their activities which is a big deterrent.

He advised officers to also ensure professional investigation in UAPA cases to ensure the conviction of the accused and to effectively deal with the terrorist ecosystem.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print