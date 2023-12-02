Army organizes Job Fair in Boniyar

Boniyar: In its commitment to positively impact the local population, the Dagger Division (Pir Panjal Brigade) today organized a two-day Job Fair at Chinar Nau Jawan Club, Boniyar.

The primary objective was to create a common platform for local youth seeking employment opportunities and prospective employers. The Job Fair successfully attracted nearly 2500 youth from Jammu and Kashmir for approximately 750 job vacancies, the organizers said.

The event was meticulously coordinated with the Directorate of Employment, J&K while the collaboration brought together employers from the Union Territory and beyond, enabling candidates to explore job opportunities in various sectors, including Agriculture and Farming, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Lazzat Foods and Spices, and Handlooms.

Additionally, the Job Fair disseminated valuable information about institutional schemes promoting self-employment and available financial aid.

In addition to public sector participation, several private companies contributed to the Job Fair, offering employment prospects for both skilled and unskilled individuals.

The event facilitated online interviews conducted by various employers using the newly established IT Lab on-site.

Noteworthy moments included the distribution of appointment letters, Corporate Social Responsibility donations for Vocational Training Centres, and the recognition of technical qualifications.

The Job Fair noted the Indian Army’s latest initiative in its comprehensive approach to fostering economic growth in the region while further strengthening its harmonious relationship with the local population.

