This decade will be ‘golden decade’ for J&K: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the ‘Rising Jammu Kashmir’ Conclave organized by Amar Ujala Group at Jammu, today.

The Lt Governor highlighted the impressive strides in different sectors and the emergence of J&K as a model Union Territory. He said the UT is growing at an unprecedented rate with steadfast resolve and commitment to ensure welfare of the common man.

“Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we are witnessing the rise of a developed Union Territory. This divine land in a true sense has been transformed as a ‘Paradise on Earth’,” the Lt Governor said.

At the conclave, the Lt Governor shared the key initiatives of the UT Administration to ensure ease of living for citizens.

He said the acceleration of J&K’s all-round development and the empowerment of the common man are benefitting all sections of society.

Our focus is not just faster but also inclusive and sustainable growth. We are laying the foundation of industrialization and modern agriculture & allied sectors to create new opportunities for youth, farmers and women, he added.

The Lt Governor said the UT administration is determined to create fear-free and terrorism-free J&K. He said the administration has been successful in dismantling the ecosystem of conflict profiteers, terrorists, secessionists, and terrorism is now breathing its last breath.

“I am confident this decade will be the golden decade for J&K,” he said.

Senior officers of Civil and Police Administration, senior journalists, prominent personalities from different walks of life, and people in large numbers were present.

