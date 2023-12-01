India, China agree to hold next round of military talks at the earliest

New Delhi’ ;India and China on Thursday held “constructive” diplomatic talks on proposals to resolve the remaining issues and achieve complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh, but there was no clear indications of any major breakthrough.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides decided to hold the next round of senior commanders’ meeting at the earliest to achieve the “objective” and that it was agreed on the need to ensure a stable situation on the ground and avoid any untoward incident.

It said the two sides reviewed the situation and engaged in an “open, constructive and in-depth” discussion on proposals to resolve the remaining issues and achieve complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh

