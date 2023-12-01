DGP’s Grievance Redressal Programme, Scheduled Tomorrow, Deferred

Srinagar: Director General of Police Rashmi Ranjan Swain’s office has deferred the grievance redressal programme scheduled for tomorrow, the media wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police informed on Friday.

“In view of a few unforeseen and unavoidable official engagements, the grievance redressal programme scheduled to be held on 2nd Dec 2023 at Police Headquarters, Srinagar, is hereby postponed”, reads a statement.

“The next date of this grievance redressal meeting at PHQ Srinagar will be communicated separately.”

“This information is shared so that the people who desire to meet DGP, J&K Shri R. R. Swain at Srinagar tomorrow do not face any inconvenience”, reads the statement adding People are once again requested that before meeting the DGP, J&K they should ideally have exhausted the option of approaching junior police units who are responsible for redressing grievances.

“Further, people are once again informed that this initiative is not aimed for recruitment of SPOs and transfers”, the statement further remarked.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print