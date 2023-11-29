Major crackdown launched against illegal mining in Pampore

11 JCB, 3 LNT machines seized: Tehsildar

Pampore: In a major crackdown against illegal mining, Tehsildar Pampore Zuber Ahmad Bhat has seized 14 vehicles found in illegal mining during the night raids at Mondakpal village of Pampore Tehsil in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district late Monday night.

Officials informed Kashmir Reader that Tehsildar Pampore, assisted by SHO Khrew Rehman Tandoli and the Geology and Mining Department Sub Division Khrew, seized 11 JCB machines and 3 heavy chain-type machines actively involved in illegal mining activities during the night raids at Mondakpal Ladhoo village. The seized vehicles were handed over to officials of the Geology and Mining Department in Khrew for further legal proceedings.

Talking to Kashmir Reader, Zuber said, “Following specific inputs regarding illegal mining, he along with accompanied police party Khrew led by SHO Khrew Rehman Tandoli and Zeology and mining department conducted night raids on the intervening night of November 27 and 28 at Mondakpal Ladhoo Village of Pampore Tehsil to check illegal mining, extraction and transportation of raw materials.”

During the operation, a total of 14 vehicles including 11 JCB machines and 3 heavy chain-type machines engaged in illegal mining were seized on the spot, he said, adding that the seized vehicles were promptly handed over to officials of the Geology and Mining Department in Khrew for further legal action.

Tehsildar emphasized that his entire team has been placed on high alert to monitor and address illegal mining activities in Pampore Tehsil. With a zero-tolerance approach against illegal mining, the revenue department, in collaboration with the Geology and Mining Department and police, has undertaken an extensive drive against violators in various areas of the Tehsil. He assured that all illegal mining cases would be dealt with according to the established rules, and measures against violators would be expedited through a fast-track system.

The crackdown against illegal mining and transportation is ongoing in various areas of the Pampore Tehsil, underscoring the authorities’ commitment to preserving the region’s natural resources and ensuring adherence to legal procedures in mining activities.

