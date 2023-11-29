Cognisance taken into uploading of sensitive content by NIT student: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday made it public to have formally booked an National Institute of Technology (NIT) student for uploading sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community.

Taking to microblogging site ‘X’ formerly Twitter, Srinagar Police wrote; “Police has taken cognizance of the incident of uploading of sensitive content against religious sentiments of a particular community by one student of NIT, Hazratbal upon receipt of information from NIT authorities.”

“Case FIR No. 156/23 u/s 295A,153A,153 IPC registered in PS Nigeen”, the post reads.

Notably, Inspector General of Police VK Birdi following the surfacing of content and subsequent anguish expressed by students, had on Tuesday evening only said that they have initiated a legal action against the student involved in sharing the sensitive content. (GNS)

