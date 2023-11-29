74-year-old Srinagar farmer cultivates Nadru on one-kanal arable land

Abdul Ahad Wani’s innovative project sets stage for agricultural transformation; urges youth to join ‘lucrative’ venture

Pampore: In a groundbreaking move, a 74-year-old man has transformed arable land for cultivating Kashmir’s renowned water-dwelling delicacy, Lotus stem (Nadru), on a one-kanal plot.

Abdul Ahad Wani, a retired government employee of Animal Husbandry and resident of Khunmoh Panthachowk, Srinagar, has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative by initiating the cultivation of Kashmir’s famous vegetable, the Lotus stem (Nadru), in his village.

This remarkable journey began on a modest one-kanal plot of land, where Wani ingeniously converted waters into a fertile farm. The once-untouched aquatic expanse is now a thriving hub for the cultivation of Nadru, marking a significant departure from conventional farming practices.

Abdul Ahad’s venture stands as a testament to his innovative spirit, with this project being just one among his many bold undertakings. The Lotus stem cultivation initiative has the potential to illuminate the path for other farmers, acting as a torchbearer for a new era in agriculture. His success not only signifies a triumph over geographical constraints but also exemplifies the harmonious coexistence of traditional wisdom and modern agricultural practices.

Local communities are closely watching the progress of this venture, as it not only promises economic viability but also underscores the importance of sustainable and resourceful farming techniques. Wani’s dedication to transforming a mere kanal of land into a thriving Nadru cultivation site exemplifies the adage that age is no barrier to innovation.

As the Lotus stems blossom in Srinagar, Abdul Ahad’s project could become a beacon of inspiration for farmers seeking alternative approaches to cultivation in diverse geographical settings.

The ripple effect of this pioneering initiative may well redefine the agricultural landscape, proving that innovation knows no bounds when fueled by determination and a deep connection to the land.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, Wani said, “I got the idea and started Nadru cultivation by planting Nadru seeds. I have benefited from it, and it has been running successfully for the last two years. In the first year, I harvested eight quintals of lotus, and currently, I have started harvesting again. So far, I have harvested 2 quintals of Nadru. There is good demand, with customers from my own village purchasing at Rs 150 per kg. I am making a good profit, and there is no loss in this venture. If anyone in Srinagar or Pulwama district wishes to harvest Nadru cultivation and needs assistance, I can guide them.”

He said this bed needs to be applied only once; there’s no need for reapplication. “Initially, water, around 3 to 4 inches, should be applied. Not much water is needed afterwards. During harvesting time, a bit of effort is required, but for the rest of the year, there’s no need for any additional work,” he said.

Wani added, “From September, it’s necessary to cut off water until March. After March, water needs to be maintained until September because harvesting occurs from September to March. After that, a new cycle begins, and it’s essential to keep water for about 6 to 7 months. I am a retired government employee in the Animal Husbandry department, and after my retirement, I was cultivating paddy on this land, but it was not profitable. Last year, I came up with the idea of cultivating Lotus, and now I am benefiting from it. I want to continue with Lotus cultivation as it is profitable, requires less effort, and doesn’t necessitate additional fertilizers.”

“I cultivated these Lotus plants outside Dal Lake in the Khunmoh area of the Srinagar district. This is the first time I have undertaken cultivation beyond Dal Lake, specifically in my village. I appeal to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir – you have more education than me. Engage in the Nadru cultivation of this plant, and earn your livelihood. It doesn’t require much effort throughout the year, and during harvesting, a little extra work is needed. You can even hire labourers during that time, and it can be quite profitable,” Abdul Ahad added.

