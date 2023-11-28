UAE climate talks: Focus on fast action to reduce methane emissions

New Delhi: The UN climate talks in the UAE are expected to see intense negotiations on methane, the second-most prominent greenhouse gas with more warming potential than carbon dioxide.

The United States and the European Union have emphasised the urgency to take action on methane, accounting for about 30 per cent of global warming since pre-industrial times (1850-1900).

The UAE, hosting this year’s climate talks (COP28), is also expected to announce a commitment from major oil and gas companies to reduce methane leakage.

