Kashmir Braces Up For Rain Snow; MeT Issues Yellow Warning Thunderstorm, Lightning

Srinagar: Amid forecast for rain and snow, night temperature remained above normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir.

The weatherman has forecast “isolated very light rain and snow” in J&K during next 24 hours.

For subsequent two days—November 29 and 30— widespread light to moderate Rain, thunderstorm and snow have been forecast across J&K. Also, the weatherman has forecast “yellow warning” for isolated thunderstorm and lightning in both Jammu and Kashmir region for these two days.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched, orange–government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.

“From 1st-6th December, weather is expected to be partly to generally cloudy,”a meteorological department official said .

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 3.9°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C above normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 3.8°C against 2.6°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 4.8°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 1.2°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 4.6°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 2.8°C which was above normal for the place by 0.6°C, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 3.0°C which was 4.1°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 0.2°C and it was 2.9°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 11.1°C which was above normal by 0.8°C for the winter capital of J&K, he said. (GNS

