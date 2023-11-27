Poll code violation: EC withdraws permission to Telangana govt to disburse aid under scheme

New Delhi: In a stern message, the Election Commission on Monday withdrew permission given to the Telangana government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme after a state minister violated the provisions of the model code by making a public announcement about it.

The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi installment during the model code of conduct period on certain conditions.

The state was asked not to publicise the disbursement during the poll code as part of the condition.

