4 militant associates arrested in Valley

Srinagar: Security forces arrested three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and AGH associates and recovered ammunition and cash from their possession in Kashmir valley district, police said on Sunday.

A police spokesman said during checking and patrolling at Kalgai near Jhula foot bridge in the north Kashmir district on Saturday, security forces intercepted two suspected persons coming from Kamalkote towards the national highway carrying bags.

The two were identified as Zameer Ahmad Khanday, resident of Madiyan Kamalkote, and Mohammad Naseem Khanday, resident of Madiyan Kamalkote.

During the search, three Chinese grenades and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash were recovered from them, the spokesman said.

A case was registered and during sustained questioning, both the accused disclosed that they illegally acquired grenades while cash was provided to them by one Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti so that they could execute any terrorist act, he said.

Bhatti was picked up for questioning during which he disclosed that he had supplied the grenades and cash to the two persons for the commission of terror acts and had also kept one hand grenade and cash at a location near his house, the spokesman said.

The Chinese hand grenade and Rs 2.17 lakh were recovered after his disclosure.

Bhatti has also been arrested, and further investigation in the case is going on, the spokesman added.

They were working as terrorist associates and were linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF, the police said. TRF or The Resistance Front is a shadow outfit of the LeT.

Meanwhile, security forces arrested an associate of Ansar Guzwat-ul-Hind (AGH) organisation in Shopian district, police said.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from his possession, they said.

At a checkpoint in the south Kashmir district, security forces intercepted a suspected person coming from Kundalan towards Shopian, a police spokesman said.

He was identified as Farman Khursheed Wani, a resident of Gagren in Shopian.

During search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two pistol magazines, 10 rounds of 9mm caliber and a mobile phone were seized from his possession, the spokesman said.

