PAGD deplores ‘Rajouri attack’

Srinagar: Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration( PAGD) on Thursday deplored the “Rajouri attack in no uncertain terms” in which five soldiers lost their lives. “Violence only exacerbates the issues rather than resolving them.”

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have borne the brunt of violence over the past more than 30 years. They have a long-standing experience of violence, spurring total devastation and adding more to their problems,” a spokesperson of PAGD said, adding, “PAGD expresses solidarity with families of soldiers who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.”

Earlier former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday expressed grief over the killing of five soldiers in the encounter.

“Terrible news from Rajouri where (5) army personnel including 2 officers have laid down their lives in the line of duty. While condemning the continuing efforts to spread militancy into hitherto peaceful areas of Pir Panchal region I send my sincere condolences to the families of those who offered the ultimate sacrifice today,” Abdullah, the vice president of National Conference, posted on X late on Wednesday.

Mehbooba said it was heartbreaking to see officers and jawans lose their lives in the line of duty.

“Heartbreaking to see officers & jawans lose their lives in the line of duty despite GOIs misleading false claims that all is well in J&K. The price of this facade is being borne by them & innocent civilians who’ve become collateral damage in unabated violence. My deepest sympathies with their families & loved ones,” the PDP president said in a post on X.

