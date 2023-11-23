Marriage Scam Busted In Baramulla, 2 Fraudsters Held: Police

SRINAGAR’: Police on Thursday said that it have busted a marriage scam by arresting two persons in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a handout, the police said that police Post Mirgund recieved an application from one Gh Mohammad Bhat son of Mohammad Shareef Bhat resident of Dessa Doda A/P Srinagar, stating therein that, he has been fraudulently cheated by one Mohd Qasim Bhat son of Gh Mohammad Bhat resident of Gund Ibrahim, Trikolbal Pattan, on the pretext of marriage and has paid an amount of about Rs 1,50,000/- to the said fraudester, and on the claim of recovery the said accused person has intimidated him of dire consequences.

According to police spokesman, In this regard, Case FIR under relevant sections of laws was registered in Police Station Pattan and investigation taken up.

Acting upon this, Police Party of Police Post Mirgund swung into action and after hectic efforts, accused person Mohd Qasim Bhat, alongwith his accomplice brother namely Nisar Ahmad Bhat have been arrested in the instant case and were shifted to Police Station Pattan were they remain in custody. Further investigation is going on, reads the statement.(GNS)

