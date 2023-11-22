Record-breaking saffron stigma crop achieved at IIKSTC Dusoo Pampore this year: Officials

Pampore: In the current year, a significant rise in Saffron stigma cultivation has been observed at the India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre (IIKSTC) Dusoo Pampore, contributing to optimistic prospects for the Saffron industry in the near future.

Officials at the IIKSTC Dusoo said that the current season has witnessed a yield three to four times greater than the previous year, indicating a substantial increase in Saffron production by local farmers.

“IIKSTC witnessed a surge in Saffron production this year. The highlights the institute’s efforts in post-harvest processing, promoting authentic Kashmiri Saffron with GI certification. Increased visits from farmers, some bringing saffron up to 10 times, showcase the success. The facility operates 24/7, emphasizing transparency from cultivation to market,” officials told Kashmir Reader.

The officials highlighted that the data suggests a noteworthy boost in Saffron cultivation, attributing this success to the efforts of farmers in adopting advanced techniques promoted by the International Spice Park. This surge in Saffron production is expected to have a positive impact on the industry, fostering hopes for enhanced growth and prosperity in the saffron market, they said

The developments at the International Spice Park underscore the region’s commitment to elevating Saffron cultivation, showcasing its potential as a key player in the global Saffron market. The dedicated efforts of farmers and the implementation of innovative practices signal a promising future for Saffron production in IIKSTC Dusoo Pampore.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, Dr Khursheed Ahmad, in charge of IIKSTC Dusoo, said, “Our continuous appeal to fellow farmers engaged in Saffron cultivation.” He explained that the post-harvest processing facility for Saffron established at IIKSTC Dusoo is dedicated to reviving the lost identity and market presence of Kashmiri Saffron.

Dr Khursheed Ahmad stressed that the purpose behind creating these facilities was to restore the quality and market prominence of our indigenous Kashmiri Saffron. The primary objective was to bring back the standard of Kashmiri Saffron to its original glory and ensure its reach to consumers. This, he emphasized, is a significant goal for the institute and the farming community.

For the past four years, we have been diligently working towards raising awareness and helping people understand that the saffron produced here undergoes a certified and advanced post-harvest process at our centre. The process includes drying, stigma separation, and testing in our laboratory. The labelling and certification ensure that what we have is purely authentic Kashmiri Saffron.

Given that the saffron flowers are cultivated here, processed, tested, and packed in this centre, it establishes clear traceability. This ensures that when we pack saffron in bottles, we have a complete record of whose saffron it is, providing authenticity and transparency to our customers.

Dr Khursheed added, “What we have witnessed substantial benefits at IIKSTC Dusoo Pampore, dispelling concerns about production this year. Contrary to last year when saffron farmers typically brought their harvest for picking three or four times, this year, some farmers have brought saffron as many as 10 times, while others brought it eight times. It’s observed at IIKSTC that the peak season experienced a slight delay of about a week, causing an overload in our capacity due to the increased quantity of saffron brought in by farmers this year.”

“Maximizing our available human capacity, we processed the saffron, allowing farmers to retrieve their dried produce. Post-drying, farmers grade, apply for certification and affix the Geographical Indication (GI) tag before bringing it to the market,” he said.

“We appeal to our fellow farmers, assuring them that we stand beside them. The product you provide, once GI certified, can be taken anywhere as GI Kashmir Saffron. We have established facilities here at IIKSTC, and it’s entirely your choice to connect with us. You can also utilize the local market here with confidence, ensuring that the GI-certified Kashmir Saffron you take to the market is a testament to its authenticity. This presents a substantial opportunity for growers to maximize the benefits of GI certification. The increased saffron brought to IIKSTC is a positive indicator of growing production, and more individuals are capitalizing on the advantages of GI labelling, a trend that growers should seize,” he said.

