NGO Baseera honors blood donors at felicitation ceremony

Srinagar: Baseera, The Home Society – a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), hosted a distinguished felicitation ceremony to honor the exceptional contributions of 28 dedicated blood donors in Kashmir for the year 2023-2024.

The event took place at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Batmaloo, Srinagar, and saw the presence of esteemed Chief Guest, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, along with Chairman Kashmir Concern Dr. Touseef Ahmed Bhatt, Chairman NLCO Manzoor Wangoo, Social Activist Syed Aijaz Kashani, Prominent Environmental Activist Amjid Rezvi, and representatives from leading NGOs such as Athrout, SRO, and Help Poor Trust.

Chairman of Baseera NGO, Sheikh Bashir, emphasized that the ceremony aimed to express gratitude and acknowledge the selfless act of blood donation, providing a platform to honor those who have significantly impacted the community’s health and well-being. Dr. Touseef Ahmed Bhatt, the General Secretary of Baseera NGO, highlighted that the 28 blood donors were recognized and awarded for their generosity, commitment, and positive influence on the lives of those in need.

The event not only celebrated the blood donors but also welcomed the participation of Mr. Mushtaq Ahmad, the Director of Health Services, Kashmir, who commended Baseera NGO for its efforts in promoting and facilitating blood donation initiatives. Notably, social activists dedicated to community welfare, including Mr. Shabir Shalla, Mr. Kaiser Kawa, and prominent social activist Syed Aijaz Kashani, were acknowledged and awarded for their exceptional work in the social field. This gesture aimed to underscore the importance of a holistic approach to social development and the integral role played by individuals committed to positive change.

Mr. Shabir Hussain Khan, also known as the Blood Man of Kashmir, emphasized that the felicitation ceremony provided a valuable platform for networking and collaboration among like-minded individuals and organizations, fostering a sense of community and shared responsibility for health and well-being. Renowned journalists, including Mr. Adil Dar, Haya Javid, and Imran, were also presented with Certificates of Participation during the ceremony.

