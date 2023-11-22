Army inaugurates 104 feet high national flag at Tithwal, Karnah along LoC

Srinagar: Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai hoisted the tallest tricolor in the area from the ramparts of Tithwal-Chileana Crossing Point (TCCP), Tithwal in the presence of civil and military dignitaries of Kupwara district.
“The flag named as “Azmat-e-Hind” was hoisted at Tithwal just 100 meters from Lower Neelum Valley Road of POK. The tricolour flag hoisted at Tithwal is a symbol of our national pride,” PRO Defence said in a statement.
The inauguration of the flag was followed by a cultural program organised by the students of AGS, Tithwal and the people of Karnah valley. The event culminated with the interaction of Chinar Corps Commander with the citizens who were present in a large number. Approximately 500 people, including School Children, Ex-Servicemen and civil dignitaries, participated in the event.
The Chinar Corps Commander also inaugurated the 1st edition of Tiranga Cup-2023 Cricket Tournament at Shan-e-Tithwal Cricket ground. The tournament will be played over a period of three weeks from 21 Nov to 13 Dec. A total of 32 teams from Karnah sub division will be participating in the tournament.
