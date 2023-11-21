Major tragedy averted as around 10 kgs IED recovered in Kishtwar

Jammu: Police and army Monday recovered unassembled IED weighing around 10 kilograms in Kishtwar district, officials said.

They said that on the basis of specific input from regarding presence of IED at Hasti Village, Shalimar Kishtwar, army and police launched an operation and recovered the explosives kept under a culvert.

SHO Kishtwar Parvaiz Khanday confirmed the recovery of the explosives and said that a major tragedy was averted due to timely detection of the explosives. “It was an unassembled IED. we have registered a case and started further investigations.” (GNS)

