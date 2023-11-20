SKUAST-K holds one-week training on pesticide residues, quality analysis

Srinagar: A weeklong training program on pesticide residues and quality analysis of food concluded at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar campus.

The training titled “Pesticide Residues and Quality Analysis Using HPLC, GC-ECD, GC-MS/MS, LC-MS/MS, ICP-MS/MS” was organised by SKUAST-K’s Research Centre for Residue and Quality Analysis (RCRQA) under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP). Head, RCRQA, Dr Mehraj D Shah, in his valedictory address, gave an overview of the training program. He said MSc and PhD students from different academic institutions of Jammu and Kashmir, HP and Punjab attended the training. Prof Shabir A Wani, Dean, Faculty of Horticulture, SKUAST-K who chaired the function, talked about pesticide residue in food and food commodities and the judicious use of pesticides in agriculture, horticulture, food and food products to minimize the pesticide residue in them for the safety of human health and environment. Dr AH Mughal, Associate Director Research, SKUAST-K complimented the Head, RCRQA and associated team for organizing such training programs and gave the importance of the pesticide residue and quality analysis in food and food products, especially for export markets.

RCRQA is one of the best laboratories in India and at par with international standards with a state-of-art facility providing various services to the stakeholders throughout the country on pesticide and antibiotic residue, heavy metal, toxin and quality analysis. RCRQA has well-trained scientific and technical staff and is one of the Coordinating Centres in the All India Network Project on Pesticide Residues and is included in the Monitoring of Pesticide Residue at National Level (MPRNL) scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India. The event ended with the vote of thanks by Dr Shahid A Padder, Scientist, RCRQA-SKUAST-Kashmir.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print