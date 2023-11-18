Armed forces must operate in environment rapidly reshaped by turn of geopolitical events, tech advancements: CDS Chauhan

Bengaluru:The Indian armed forces will have to operate in an environment that is rapidly reshaped by turn of geopolitical events and advancements in technologies that will require flexibility in organisational structures as well as in mindsets, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Saturday.

Virtually delivering the keynote address on Global Future Security Challenges at the Synergia Conclave 2023, he said the path taken today will decide where India will be in 2047.

Chauhan said the Indian armed forces will have to operate in an environment that is rapidly reshaped by the turn of geopolitical events and advancements in technologies.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print