Sinha inaugurates four Dal lakefront projects

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday inaugurated four lakefront projects on the banks of the Dal Lake as a part of the Srinagar Smart City project.

Sinha said these projects are testimony to the government’s commitment to revive the historic social relationship of the city with lakes and rivers.

“Inaugurated Srinagar Smart City Ltd’s 4 Dal lakefront projects, which will be city’s most unique & serene attractions. It will provide opportunity to explore soothing environment, creative urban life, scenic plaza & numerous charming spots to sit & enjoy mother nature’s rhythm,” the LG posted on X after the inauguration of the projects.

“These projects are testimony to our commitment of reviving historical social relationship of Srinagar city with lakes & rivers & providing a better quality of life. Pedestrian walkway, cycling facility, open space around Dal lake will enhance experience of citizens & tourists,” Sinha added.

The LG also congratulated the entire team of Srinagar Smart City Limited for “excellent city planning and execution”.

“Incredibly beautiful Dal Lake Sunset Plaza, Eco Park at Shalimar, Phase-I of Northern Foreshore Road Lakefront project from Nishat to Naseem Bagh will offer bundle of happiness to people.

Taking to reporters, he said that if peace is disrupted, there will be no tourism, no economic growth and no livelihood for the youth. “I have always been saying that without peace, development can’t take place. Police and security forces are doing their job but leaving everything to them is not the way. If common people shy away from their responsibilities of contributing towards peace, it is difficult to keep peace intact,” the LG said.

He said that Kashmir should be known for developmental activities not for the person who killed 100 people. About Srinagar, the LG said that Srinagar is emerging as the developmental model for many cities across the country.

