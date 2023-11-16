ED issues fresh summons to American millionaire Singham in NewsClick money laundering case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to American millionaire Neville Roy Singham for questioning in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to online news portal NewsClick, official sources said Thursday.

The businessman, who is accused of spreading Chinese propaganda in India, is stated to be currently based in Shanghai, China.

The ED has issued fresh summons to Singham under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This is a fresh notice issued to him after the agency got issued Letters Rogatory (LR) from a local court seeking to record his statement, the sources said.

