Ganderbal: A bear and two cubs were captured in Anderwan village in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

An Official said that a cage was set up after locals reported sightings of a bear in Anderwan and Giraj villages.

He said later the bear and two were captured alive and after being tranquilized they were shifted to Dachigam National Park—(KNO)

