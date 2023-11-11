Protest in Hajin Village over Water Scarcity

Hajin: Residents of Kundji Mohallah, Vijpara, in Hajin village, Bandipora district, expressed their discontent on Saturday by staging a protest against the Jal Shakti department’s failure to ensure sufficient water supply to their area.

Scores of residents, including women, gathered near the Vijpara bus stand, leading to the blockage of the Hajin-Sopore road. This disruption in traffic persisted for hours as they aimed to draw attention to their water-related grievances.

Protesters voiced their concerns, stating that they have been grappling with a water shortage for the past five days. Despite multiple attempts to address the issue with relevant officials, there has been no tangible improvement on the ground.

Dilshada, a protester, urged the PHE department to take immediate action and ensure proper water supply to their area. The residents appealed to the deputy commissioner of Bandipora to personally intervene in the matter.

Following assurances from PHE JE Abid Hussain, the protesters dispersed peacefully, hopeful that their concerns would be addressed promptly.

