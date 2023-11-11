PDD lineman injured while repairing transformer in Pampore

Pampore: In a recent incident in Saffron Town, Pampore, a 50-year-old lineman from the Power Development Department (PDD) sustained severe injuries while repairing an electric transformer. The injured lineman, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi, a resident of Tulbagh Pampore, has been undergoing treatment at the Bone and Joint Hospital for the past three days.
Mushtaq sustained the injuries during a transformer repair operation, resulting in severe harm to his arm. After initially being taken to SDH Pampore, he was subsequently referred to the Bone and Joint Hospital in Srinagar for further medical attention.
Locals described Mushtaq Ahmad as a dedicated employee in Saffron Town, and they offered prayers for his speedy recovery.
Speaking to Kashmir Reader, a family member of Mushtaq revealed that a few days ago, while transporting a damaged electric transformer from the Bagander area of Pampore, it accidentally fell on his arm during the repair process.
This incident led to injuries and a fracture in his arm. Mushtaq Ahmad has been admitted to the Bone and Joint Hospital for the past 3-4 days, and surgery for his arm is scheduled once the swelling subsides, following doctors’ advice. Officials and other employees from the department have visited the hospital to inquire about his health, the family member said.
