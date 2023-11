New Delhi:External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday embarked on a five-day visit to the UK with an aim to review various aspects of bilateral ties.

It is expected that preparations for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s possible visit to India in the next few months will figure in his talks in London.

“External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on an official visit to the United Kingdom from November 11-15,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

