US conducts airstrike in eastern Syria on facility used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard: WH

Washington: The United States has conducted a self-defense airstrike in eastern Syria against a facility used by the Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups, the White House said Thursday.

The precision strike was conducted in response to the recent attacks directed by the IRGC and affiliated groups against US and Coalition bases in Iraq and Syria, White House Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters aboard the Air Force One.

“Yesterday, President (Joe) Biden directed the U.S. military to carry out a self-defense airstrike in eastern Syria against a facility used by the Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated groups,” Dalton said.

