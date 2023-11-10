J&K SQAY martial artists shine at 37th National Games 2023-Goa

Secure historic medal haul, clinch 9 Gold, 5 Silver, 5 Bronze medals

Pampore: In a dazzling display of talent, the SQAY martial arts players from Jammu and Kashmir have etched their names in history by securing the biggest-ever medal haul for the region in the National Games in Goa, clinching a total of 19 medals, with an impressive haul of 09 golds. The talented athletes made their mark, concluding the competition on Thursday, and leaving a lasting legacy in the realm of martial arts.

The J&K SQAY team clinched an impressive total of 19 medals at the 37th National Games 2023 in Goa. With 9 gold medals, 5 silver, and 5 bronze medals, the J&K SQAY players delivered their best-ever performance in any discipline in the history of the National Games.

The gold medals secured by Sania Manzoor, Aqsa Showkat, Shagufta Mehraj, Disha Pandith, Faizan Ayoub, Irfan Rangrez, Aman Naqash, Hashim Sheikh, and Arsalan Mehraj in SQAY martial arts for Jammu and Kashmir. Arooj Ahmad, Adnan Farooq, Nasir Zargar, Fatima Adil, and Saqiba Altaf earned silver medals, while Tazina Maqbool, Humaira Lateef, Jamsheda Yousuf, Sheikh Uzair, and Raja Younis claimed bronze medals in SQAY martial art.

Under the guidance of dedicated coaches Mir Nazir Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad both from Saffron town Pampore, these athletes displayed remarkable techniques and strategic brilliance, outshining their competitors and earning the admiration of spectators and fellow participants. Their achievements highlight the rich talent pool present in the region and signify the bright future of sports in Jammu and Kashmir.

The closing ceremony was held at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha are among the host dignitaries who attended the closing ceremony.

Maharashtra has bagged 220 medals including 75 Gold so far. Services Sports Control Board is in second position with 64 Gold, while Haryana stands in third position with 58 Gold.

A total of 27 players from various districts of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory participated in the National Games, with 19 players clinching medals, including 09 gold, 5 silver, and 5 bronze medals. The players from Pulwama district, Srinagar, Shopian, and other districts, a senior head of Sqay Association Mir Nazir Ahmad told Kashmir Reader. The athletes were flagged by Tehsildar Pampore Zuber Ahmad Bhat (KAS) from the Tehsil Office Pampore area of Pulwama district on November 01.

The J&K Sqay martial arts team achieved the second rank in their category, contributing to the overall 11th position secured by Sqay J&K across all games.

The 37th National Games concluded on Thursday, with the J&K Sqay martial artists returning home as heroes. Their historic triumph not only brings immense pride to the state but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the country. The nation congratulates these young achievers and eagerly anticipates their future successes on the national and international stages.

The sensational performance from J&K SQAY players has given a major push to J&K on the National Games Medal Tally. Before the incredible performance by the J&K SQAY team, the medal tally of J&K was 24 medals including 5 gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze. Now the Tally has got a major jump and stands at 14 Gold, 13 Silver and 16 Bronze. The overall medal tally for J&K is 43. They have jumped to 12th place on the overall Medal Table.

This historic achievement is a testament to the talent and perseverance of the athletes and the support provided by the sports community in Jammu and Kashmir. The SQAY martial arts players have not only made their state proud but have also left an indelible mark on the national sports arena, inspiring aspiring athletes across the region.

