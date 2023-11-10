Director Health Services conducts surprise inspections at health centres in Pampore, Srinagar

Takes swift action to address public concerns, enhances healthcare facilities

Pampore: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, conducted a surprise inspection of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the Pampore Medical Block and Srinagar health centres. The visit was aimed at assessing the functioning and healthcare facilities provided to patients.

Accompanied by Block Medical Officer Pampore Dr. Asima Nazir, Zonal Medical Officer Batmaloo Dr. Sameena, Spokesperson of the Director Health Services Kashmir Mir Mushtaq Ahmad and health offices, officials told Kashmir Reader.

During the day-long visit, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather reviewed the operational status and health facilities. The inspection covered PHCs in the Khrew, Wuyan Pampore, Khunmoh, Zewan, and Lasjan areas of Srinagar district. The Director interacted with doctors, hospital staff members and patients and inspected all sections, and evaluated patient care services, ensuring a comprehensive assessment of the health centers’ overall performance.

During this surprise visit, Director Health Services Kashmir first visited PHC Khrew and Wuyan areas of the Pampore medical block and inspected all the sections of the health centers and also reviewed the patient care services. He also interacted with the staff of the hospital.

Later, he visited the health centres Khunmoh, Zewan and Lasjan areas of Srinagar outskirts. This visit was aimed at ensuring the quality and functionality of healthcare facilities in these areas.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, Dr. Mushtaq said, “Following the directions from our Chief Secretary during the Public Grievance Redressal event, some issues raised by the public were addressed. Today, I visited health centres including Khrew, Wuyan Pampore, Khunmoh, Zewan, and Lasjan, where they expressed certain concerns. We are here to discuss and address those issues.”

“During my inspection of each health centre, I found that there were not just 1-2 but 3-4 doctors available, including dental surgeons. While most health facilities were functional, there were some areas with issues. In places where X-ray services were lacking, arrangements have been made to address this concern,” he added.

As per the norms established by the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) for Urban Primary Health Centers (UPHC) across the country, we are operating in accordance with these standards. UPHCs generally operate until the evening, whereas Primary Health Centers (PHCs), serving as Sub-centers, function 24×7, the Director said, adding that sub-centres, however, have a limited schedule from 10 am to 4 pm. While adhering to these norms, I identified some concerns, he added

Regarding the issue of X-ray services not being available in PHC Lasjan, Dr. Mushtaq said “Immediate directions have been given during the visit of our Zonal Medical Officer and other health officers. I have instructed them to ensure that X-ray services are made available at Lasjan Health Centre.”

Director Health Services further said that at Lasjan Health Centre’s OPD, he observed Ayush doctor attending 30 to 40 patients daily, and the MBBS medical officer conducting OPD sessions. Another doctor managing OPD and seeing around 40-50 patients daily, he said

He said dental sections are working separately, excelling in procedures like root canal treatments, extra actions, and scaling.

He said that the immunization department at the health centre is fully operational, and the people there are following the complete immunization schedule. “In a comprehensive review, I also checked the availability of free drug supplies, and they are present at the centre. Additionally, Jan Aushadhi shops are situated in various locations, providing drugs at nearly 10 times lower rates in case free drugs are unavailable,” he added.

He said that the effectiveness of the medicines is consistent both in terms of quality and quantity. This is precisely what we came to observe, and I was pleased to find that the facilities are running well. We have addressed minor issues during our visit and resolved them.

