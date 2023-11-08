Playing with environment not good: Omar on road to cave shrine

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah Tuesday questioned the construction of a motorable road up to the Amarnath cave shrine and said playing with the environment in such a way was not good as it was akin to destroying it.

He said the annual pilgrimage to the shrine has been going on for years and there was no need to take vehicles there.

“To provide some ease is one thing, but there is a dire need to have a relook at the matter. Taking vehicles to such places is akin to destroying them. Since the yatra has started, people from here have carried the yatris on their shoulders and will continue to do so. Playing with our environment in such a way is not good,” Abdullah told reporters here.

It has become usual to face some difficulties during the yatra. “When we go for Haj, do we undertake Tawaf in a vehicle? No, we do that on foot. People visit Mata Vaishno Devi shrine for darshan and many go on foot and do not use vehicles, etc.,” he said.

Vehicles reach the shrine now after the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) completed the widening of the road from Dumail to the Amarnath cave via Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

