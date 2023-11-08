2+2 ministerial dialogue carries promise of deepening a robust India-US partnership: Expert

Washington: The 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and the US will serve as a platform for reaffirming the unwavering commitment of the two countries to their global partnership and their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to an expert.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will be travelling to New Delhi this week for the fifth 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with their Indian counterparts External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the state department said earlier this month.

Blinken and Austin will also meet other senior Indian officials to discuss both bilateral and global concerns and developments in the Indo-Pacific, it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print