Edu system must impart modern, value based knowledge: LG

Ahmedabad: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended “Achala Adhyapak Samman” organized by Achala Education Foundation Trust in Ahmedabad, today.

He felicitated the outstanding teachers and research scholars for their significant contribution in education sector.

At the felicitation ceremony, the Lt Governor commended the relentless efforts and firm commitment of the Achala Education Foundation Trust, under the able guidance of well-known educationist and social worker Dr Mafatlal Patel, for social transformation, strengthening educational institutions and to ensure quality education for all.

He highlighted the significant role of teachers in building a knowledge society and to empower and prepare youth for growth of the nation, in the fast-changing economic scenario.

“Education sector is undergoing through an interesting phase of transition and development. Our education system must impart both modern knowledge and values to the students. It should stimulate passion quotient in the students and not just be confined to information,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor talked about the need to implement reforms in the education sector to empower the younger generation and provide solutions to global challenges.

He said the next big revolution that is unfolding in the world is the Artificial Intelligence revolution. We should ensure that such modern tools should transform the lives of ordinary people, he added.

The Lt Governor also shared the unique initiatives taken by the UT Administration, under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to provide inclusive, equitable, high-quality education, besides skilling and up-skilling of the talented youth of Jammu Kashmir.

Members of Achala Education Foundation Trust; eminent personalities from all walks of life, teachers and scholars were present on the occasion.

