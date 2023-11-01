More than 97 pc of Rs 2,000 notes returned: RBI

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Wednesdays said more than 97 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation have been returned to the banking system, and only Rs 10,000 crore worth of such notes are sill with public.

On May 19 this year, the RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

“The total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which amounted to Rs 3.56 lakh crore as at the close of business on May 19, 2023 when the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes was announced, has declined to Rs 0.10 lakh crore as at the close of business on October 31, 2023,” it said in a circular.

