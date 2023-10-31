Govt’s fiscal deficit rises to 39.3 pc of annual target in first half of FY24

New Delhi: Central government’s fiscal deficit touched 39.3 per cent of the full year target in the first half of the current financial year, slightly higher than 37.3 per cent recorded in the year-ago period.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit or the gap between expenditure and revenue worked out at Rs 7.02 lakh crore at the end of September 2023, showed data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

In the Union Budget, the government projected to bring down the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current 2023-24 financial year.

