Body of Non-local With Bullet Shot Wounds Found in Pulwama

Srinagar: Body of a non-local with bullet shot wounds has been found in Nowpora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Monday afternoon.

They said that the body was sighted by some passersby lying at Tumchi Nowpora.

Following the sighting of the body, a police team reached the site and took the body into its possession.

Confirming the recovery of the body to GNS, a police official identified the deceased as Mukesh Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. “We are ascertaining the cause of death of the person”, the official said.

