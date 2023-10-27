Sidelined former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang passes away months after retirement

Beijing: Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, an acclaimed economist who was once a strong contender against President Xi Jinping for the country’s top leadership role, died on Friday of a heart attack.
Li, 68, suffered a heart attack on Thursday and passed away at 12:10 am in Shanghai after all measures to save him failed, China Daily reported. He was in the east Chinese metropolis for “rest”, the state-run daily said in a brief report.
Li at one time was a contender against Xi to head the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) but later settled for the number two position as Premier from March 2013 to March 2023.